Cotrio is a beautiful homage to numbers and the people who love them. Experience hours of number-crunching fun or immerse yourself in myriads of poetic animated worlds.

Feeling smart? Do you want more from your relax time? Cotrio is a visually stunning love letter to numbers and fuel that will fire up your imagination.

Pause at any time and step into beautiful animated worlds. Uncover their stories with your touch and device sensors – all set to the soothing sounds of the original soundtrack.